About this show

The Secret in the Wings tells the story of many fairy tales. Some that are still remembered today, and others that are long forgotten. Reaching back to their dark origins we experience these tales through a night spent with a little girl, Rory and the Ogre in her attic, Mr White.

There are queens in beautiful dresses and there are men who lose their heads. Little Allerleira has to figure out what to do now her mother's dead. There is singing and there is dancing and even some romancing. There are lots of tales to be told and not all have a happy ending. but you know, this is theatre! so we're only just pretending.