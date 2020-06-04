About this show

The performance uses the original text in early modern Russian language that Anton Chekhov himself used to speak and write (which was abolished by the language reforms at the beginning of the 20th century). The use of the original text reproduces the sounds, melody, and poetics of the spoken Russian language from the end of the 19th century.

In order to immerse the audience into the atmosphere of a Chekhovian estate of 1896, the production utilizes Russian music of that time period: songs, romances, and musical compositions by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Director's note: "This production takes into account feedback of John Strasberg, my mentor. Special attention was paid to John's experience while working on one of the most successful productions of a Chekhov's play in English in the United States — The Actors Studio's production of Three Sisters."