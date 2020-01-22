About this show

"Death by a thousand cuts" — that's how Michelle Dooley Mahon describes Alzheimer's disease after witnessing it strike down her mother, Siobhan. As Mahon relives that time, her humorous and moving memories and rapier-like observations introduce personalities, history, and a nostalgic archive of an ordinary Irish small-town family forced to become extraordinary in their attempt to cope. The Scourge takes audiences on a journey like no other, a beautiful dedication of a daughter giving voice to a mother sadly silenced before her time.