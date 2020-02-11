About this show

Angie Mastrantoni has a lot going for her: a job at a hip art gallery, a new apartment on the Upper West Side, but not much time or hope for relationships. Then her neighbor Seth, a divorced Orthodox Jew with a knish store on the Lower East Side, knocks on her door.

A brand-new romantic comedy from the company behind After, Small World, and Freed. Written by Cary Gitter, a two-time O'Neill semifinalist and Jewish Plays Project finalist, The Sabbath Girl explores the loneliness of big-city life and the possibility of finding love next door.