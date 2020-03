About this show

The Rebound is a darkly comedic response to the classic American sitcom for the #MeToo era. Hal is getting over a break-up. His best friend Eli decides he needs a date. Bev is in a romantic rut. Her best friend Kaycee thinks she needs to get laid. The four set out for the Double Date Extravaganza of the Century, and absolutely nothing goes according to plan.

*Content warning: This play depicts an act of sexual assault.