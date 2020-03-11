About this show

Polish filmmaker Michal Waszynski was remembered as a Hollywood producer working with great actors like Orson Welles and Sophia Loren, directing the acclaimed film The Dybbuk, and a welcomed guest of Italian aristocracy. But he always remained a mystery, having never spoken about his past and often changing identities. Filmmakers Elwira Niewiera and Piotr Rosolowski present the enigmatic Waszynski in various ways: as a fantasist, an escape artist, a celebrated filmmaker, a homosexual married to a countess, a homeless Jew—and as a man who used his films to drive out his inner demons.