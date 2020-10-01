About this show

In the attic of a Manhattan brownstone in 1968, two long-estranged brothers meet to dispose of their deceased parents' property. Victor is a policeman who sacrificed his education, and probably a career as a scientist, to care for their invalid father who never recovered from the Wall Street crash; Walter is a successful surgeon who turned his back on the demands of family to concentrate on medicine and personal success. The brothers' confrontation escalates as they negotiate the sale of the family's belongings with a secondhand furniture dealer. Ultimately, they both come to realize the price that each has had to pay for the decisions they made decades ago.