About this show

The Plurality of Privacy Project in Five-Minute Plays (P3M5) is a transatlantic theater project initiated to explore the value of privacy. In cooperation with the Goethe-Institut Washington, theaters across the United States and Europe have commissioned playwrights to write five-minute plays themed around the question, "What does privacy mean to you in the digital age?" The results are being presented in different formats by a network of theaters between January 2017 and June 2018. These performances, staged readings, and community forums create an artistic and cultural dialogue centered around varying American and European understandings of privacy.

Note: Performance dates and locations vary. For more information, visit the Goethe-Institut website (URL below).