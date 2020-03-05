About this show

Betsy LaQuanda Ross is a self-proclaimed "peculiar patriot," who makes regular visits to penitentiaries in order to boost the morale of her loved ones. When she is not sharing neighborhood updates and gossip, Betsy illuminates our country's cruel and unjust criminal justice system and its impact not only on the 2.3 million people behind bars, but also their family and friends. Written and performed by the inimitable Liza Jessie Peterson and inspired by her decades-long work with prison populations including on the notorious Riker's Island, The Peculiar Patriot is a fierce, funny, and shrewd indictment of the systemic inequity within America's fastest growing industry, tracing its roots from the plantation to the prison yard. Originally produced by the National Black Theatre and Hi-Arts, The Peculiar Patriot will be recorded live at the Minetta Lane Theatre and released as an Audible Original later this year, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.