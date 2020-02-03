About this show

AMiOS, the most prolific theater company you've never heard of, is proud to announce the start of its 2020 season! We're thrilled to be celebrating a decade of 100 productions and over 600 plays with The Office Shotz on February 3.

Shotz! is a theatrical pressure cooker that every month pairs six groups of actors, writers, and directors together to create brand new seven-minute plays for performance the first Monday of the month at the Kraine Theater, and is the best, most consistent showcase of up-and-coming talent in NYC.

Fifteen years after its debut, The Office is still a potent cultural touchstone; The timeless jokes, the takes-to-camera, the enduring romance. Thanks to downloadable keyboards, one could communicate solely through Office gifs as its own rich and nuanced language. We love The Office deeply, and we think the sharply written, fourth-wall-breaking, ensemble-driven chaos is a perfect jumping-off point for this month's slate of new theater from AMiOS.