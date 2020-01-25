About this show

The beloved children's book has become a literary and pop cultural phenomenon, delighting readers and travelers all around the world. Stanley Lambchop is your ordinary, everyday, run-of-the-mill, ten-year-old: normal mom and dad, normal little brother, normal life. That's just the problem… for Stanley, life is too normal. He wants to travel the world, do something amazing, something no one's ever seen before. Careful what you wish for, Stanley! One night, the bulletin board on the wall above Stanley's bed comes loose and falls – right on top of Stanley! The next morning, Stanley Lambchop wakes up flat. Not just a little flat… really, REALLY flat! In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley – the ultimate exchange student – scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He's stamped, posted and cancelled from Hollywood and France to Honolulu and beyond. And, whether he's thwarting a robbery at the Louvre Museum in Paris, or "hanging ten" off the coast of Hawaii, Stanley is closing in on his goal of being a three-dimensional boy once more.

The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley is filled with infectious songs and non-stop adventure, making this a perfect show to introduce young audiences to the magic of live theatre.