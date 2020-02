About this show

The 2020 edition of Michael Dorf's annual "The Music Of…" benefit concert celebrates the music of Carly Simon at Carnegie Hall. The lineup for the show has now been revealed, and will include performances from Cyndi Lauper, Indigo Girls, Michael McDonald, Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive, Livingston Taylor (James Taylor's brother), Carly and James' son and daughter Ben and Sally Taylor, John Forte, Resistance Revival Chorus, Darlene Love, Ken Burns, and Linda Perry, with more to be announced.