About this show

"A comic gem! Handsome designs, sharp acting, and impressive singing!" — New York Times

Don't miss the new and critically acclaimed production of The Mikado. Join Messrs. Gilbert, Sullivan, and D'Oyly Carte themselves on a fantastic voyage to a land where the matchless libretto, beautiful music, and all of your favorite characters await! Enjoy the abounding absurdity and astounding wit that are as fresh and full of laughter now as when Gilbert & Sullivan first brought the story to life.