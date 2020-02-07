About this show

Whom wilt thou call upon? The Merry Busters of Ghosts of course! We're kicking off our 2020 season in our new home at the PIT with The Drunk Merry Busters of Ghosts, Andrew Sanford's classical adaptation of Ghostbusters! Follow along on Venkman, Egon, Ray, and Winston's journey to rid the world of pesky ghosts — Shakespearean-style! Will they save New York City from destruction? Find out in The Merry Busters of Ghosts! Join us as our team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation, and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theater, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even volunteer to hop up for a crucial walk-on role. Drink along with us as we bring the bar to the classics...you may have heard of these texts before, but you've never seen them like this.