About this show

What if all the world's problems stem from the lack of these three things — awareness, knowledge, and empathy? Observe, and participate if you choose, as a group of humans create the frequency of music, words, and movement to achieve an extraordinary goal: To Save The World. Shawn Randall's (The Making Of) How to Save the World in 90 Minutes combines spoken word, music, improvisation, and movement toward collective transformation.