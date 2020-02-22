About this show

Once upon a time there was a little mermaid who dreamed of the day when she would finally be old enough to explore the wonders of the world above the sea. When her turn comes, she is not disappointed. In fact, she saves a young prince from drowning in a shipwreck and falls deeply in love with him. Now her longing increases, as she desires to become a mortal so she can marry her young prince; but as with all dreams, there are sacrifices. The little mermaid soon learns that getting her wish means making hard choices. She also learns how much she is willing to give up for someone she loves.