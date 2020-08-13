About this show

Based on the 1994 Disney film, The Lion King continues to reign as one of the most popular shows on Broadway and around the world.

With a powerful score by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice, The Lion King amazes with astounding stage wizardry from visionary director Julie Taymor. Marvel at the breathtaking spectacle of animals brought to life by an enormous company of international performers whose detailed costumes, carved masks, and intricate makeup will transport you to the gorgeous vistas of the African savanna.

Experience the stunning visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the exhilarating choreography of this musical theater phenomenon — one of the most awe-inspiring productions ever brought to life onstage. A remarkable tale of hope and adventure, The Lion King has found its way into the hearts of millions of people every day.