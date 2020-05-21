About this show

"I'm not interested in accuracy; I'm interested in truth."

In this blistering comedy, an exacting fact-checker takes a famous writer to task for bending the reality of a tragic incident to serve the art of his narrative in the retelling of it. The survival of a prominent magazine depends on the article being a success. Sparks fly and a deadline looms as the editor referees a pitched battle between accuracy and the truth, and who's to say what that is?

"…terrifically funny dialogue …the debate at the heart of this play transcends comedy and demands serious attention." — Variety