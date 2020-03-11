About this show

Isle of Shoals Productions Inc., an award-winning nonprofit theater company, is celebrating its 25th Anniversary with The Lance Series, named in honor of the late Lance Hewett, founding artistic director and guiding light of IOS for 19 memorable years. It consists of staged readings of five wildly diverse new plays, chosen from nearly a hundred submitted in a nationwide search. Something, Somewhere, Somehow is a zany farce about the soft, semi-murderous underbelly of indie theater; Book of Esther is about a new generation of women pushing boundaries in an Orthodox Jewish community; Personhood is an offbeat serio-comic-absurdist take on identity, homelessness, and the need for connection: Pinter meets Dr. Who; This Is Why is a poignant drama about a woman deciding for herself whether to give the eulogy for her problematic ex-boyfriend; The Censor is about how nothing is certain when the long arm of the government finally reaches a freethinking arts community.