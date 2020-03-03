About this show

The King's Singers are consistently welcomed on the world's great stages and have been throughout their history. They are ambassadors for musical excellence around the globe and have an ongoing commitment to new music that has resulted in an extraordinary wealth of original works as well as leading to some fantastic collaborations. Concerts at Saint Thomas is honored to host them for the first time at Saint Thomas Church. Ranging from Orlandus Lassus to Stanley Glasser to Billy Joel, they bring with them one of their favorite and most-versatile programs, An Audience with The King's Singers.