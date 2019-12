About this show

The Jungle is a vital remembrance of the now-bulldozed camp in Calais, France, known as the Jungle, where thousands of refugees who escaped drought, war, and strife-torn countries in Africa and the Middle East waited for their "good chance" passage to Britain. With minimal resources in the squalid, sprawling landfill-turned-makeshift camp, immigrants and committed volunteers built a warm, self-governing, diverse society — with restaurants, shops, a school, and a church — from nothing.