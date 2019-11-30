About this show

In 1963, the legendary star of stage and screen, Judy Garland, starred in a now-iconic Christmas special on CBS. Tribute artist Peter Mac steps into Garland's high heels for The Judy Garland Christmas Special, a salute to that beloved TV event. Mac, a self-described "male actress" who's portrayed the late, great actress to audiences and critical acclaim for more than a decade, is known for his seriously fun and loving tributes to Garland. Famed for bringing a nuanced glimpse into Garland's complex personality and inner life, Mac was awarded a Golden Halo Award by Garland's costars Mickey Rooney and Margaret O'Brien for his stunningly accurate portrayal. But his tribute talents don't stop with Judy: For this festive yuletide show at New York's Producers' Club, guest performers are set to include uncanny approximations of Liza Minnelli, Bea Arthur, and Ethel Merman.