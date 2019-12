About this show

An up-close and intimate look at the sparks that fly when the young gifted American artist Mary Cassatt meets the great French master Edgar Degas. Few could tolerate the difficult and elitist Degas, but he certainly met his match with the strong willed American. Their stormy relationship produced paintings and sculptures that stunned the art world. Through her work with Degas, Mary Cassatt found international success as an artist. Could she also find love?