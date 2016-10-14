About this show

Looking for the quintessential New York City brunch experience? You'll find it at New World Stages in The Imbible: Day Drinking, the latest edition of the hit musical comedy series about cocktails and spirits! After all, what could be more N.Y.C. than combining brunch with a show in the heart of Manhattan's world-famous theater district? Join four friends as they battle today's always-connected, over-scheduled world to carve out time to enjoy brunch together. While struggling to prioritize and prepare for their gathering, they learn the stories behind not only well-known brunch drinks but also brunch itself, and come to appreciate the value of making time to break bread and sip drinks with good friends.

Note: A complimentary continental bunch and three craft cocktails are included as part of the show. Please arrive 30 minutes early to enjoy brunch and your first drink. Attendees must be 21 or older.