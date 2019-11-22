About this show

It's the morning after Scrooge's spectral visits, and our hero is determined to celebrate Christmas by throwing a party "just like old Fezziwig!" However, he realizes that he has no idea how to go about the thing, and the libations prove particularly puzzling. Summoning Marley back for some additional help, they depart on another trip through time and space — this time with a cappella accompaniment — to mix cocktails past, present, and future under the expert tutelage of three Christmas spirits.

Discover the stories behind our most cherished holiday beverages of days gone by, sample cutting-edge cocktails of holidays yet to come — including frozen rosé and red wine made using liquid nitrogen — and learn how to create today's hottest drinks for your very own seasonal celebrations.