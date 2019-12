About this show

Back in New York by popular demand for a strictly limited run, this mind-blowing holiday spectacular showcases the jaw-dropping talents of seven of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen onstage. This nonstop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.