About this show

Henry is an amateur sleuth and true-crime aficionado who sets out to solve the ultimate case: the unsolved murder of his father. Using his memories and the family stories he was told as a child growing up in San Francisco, Henry begins an investigation through a labyrinth of secrets and deceptions that leads him to question the sincerity of those closest to him. The Headlands is a contemporary noir that explores the stories we tell ourselves and the fallibility of the mind.