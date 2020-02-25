About this show

For accomplished South African songstress Belinda Davids, her role in The Greatest Love of All is a serendipitous culmination to a life-long connection with her Pop idol. Growing up as a young 'coloured' girl in South Africa in the turbulent 80s, dreaming not only of a singing career but of respect and dignity as an artist, a woman and a human, Whitney Houston was a symbol of hope to Belinda.

Their similar musical backgrounds – both exposed largely to R&B and gospel as children and both taught to sing in the church – meant Belinda was innately drawn to Houston's musical style also. From the earliest seeds of Belinda's career when she began singing professionally at age 14, Houston's influence was omnipresent; "I think I've sung at least one Houston track in almost every live show I've ever performed," says Belinda.