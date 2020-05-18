About this show

As seen on Bravo TV! "The Great Love Debate" world tour returns to NYC! Guys on the left, girls on the right at this wild, feisty, hilarious, interactive show on love, sex, dating, and relationships in 2020!

Brian Howie is an award-winning director, producer, and the author of "How to Find Love in 60 Seconds", and he has been the subject of features on FOX, ABC, CNN, Entertainment Weekly, the New Yorker, and Esquire Magazine. Time Magazine named him America's #1 Dating Enthusiast - yet he is still single!