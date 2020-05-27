About this show

When an American college basketball team travels to Beijing for an exhibition game in the 1980s, the tension on the court goes deeper than the strain between their countries. For two men with a past and one teen with a future, it's a chance to stake their moment in history and claim personal victories off the scoreboard. New York Magazine says "Yee has crafted a moving fiction around pieces of real history — her own and that of China in the years after the Cultural Revolution, leading up to the protests in Tiananmen Square."