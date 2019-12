About this show

Drama Desk-winning Broadway actor Ken Jennings (Sweeney Todd, Grand Hotel, Side Show) performs the Gospel of John, playing all the parts and bringing the Gospel to life.

St. John's Gospel is breathtakingly poetic, containing soaring theology, yet it is filled from start to finish with eyewitness details that came from John's life with Jesus. For over 2,000 years, this written testimony from John's personal experience has been proclaimed all over the world.