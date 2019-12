About this show

"The NY Gilbert & Sullivan Players fill the stage with an infectious joy" — New York Times

Are you seeing double? You will during The Gondoliers, as two different groups with two different story lines collide in one boisterous and joyous show. After much confusion, lots of exuberant dancing, and jolly Italianate musical ensembles, the stage is set for leaving all concerned, including the audience, with feelings of pleasure!