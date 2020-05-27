About this show

Tom, confined to his bed in Belfast with COVID-19, is unable to visit his mother, Rose, who is dying in Dublin. His uncle, Larry, arranges a call from Rose's sickbed. As Larry holds his phone to Rose's ear, Tom tells his mother the story of a journey — an image of a perfect day they once shared. It's a Belfast story, and it's the very last thing he can do for his mother — the only thing he can do for her. As Tom speaks, he takes his mother home on her final voyage, during the last 10 minutes of her life. The Gifts You Gave to the Dark is about the power of story to offer succor and comfort in even the bleakest times, over separations of geography and time.