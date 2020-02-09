About this show

Ian Finkel, the World's Greatest Xylophonist, and Elliot Finkel, noted composer and conductor, reunite onstage for a new exciting interpretation of the Great American Songbook. The evening will be filled with unforgettable renditions of your favorite tunes by these musical virtuosos.

Ian Finkel has appeared with such stars as Michael Feinstein, Sid Caesar, Ginger Rogers, Tito Puente...and has toured throughout the world.

Elliot Finkel has appeared at Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, the London Palladium, and three times at the White House.

The event also features Louis Bruno on bass, Robert Kirshoff on guitar, and Martin Fischer on drums.