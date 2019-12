About this show

Renowned magician and New York Times crossword constructor David Kwong invites you to step into the mysterious, historic world of the Riverbank Estate, the "cradle of cryptology," reimagined at the High Line Hotel's gothic Hoffman Hall. Guests will experience mind-bending illusions and solve entertaining riddles and puzzles. The Enigmatist will blur reality and fiction — and leave you in awe of Kwong's secret talents.