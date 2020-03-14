About this show

ALB artist Allan McCormick has teamed up with director Valerie Mae Browne to create a new version of Swan Lake for American Liberty Ballet. Currently set as a one act ballet, this version combines the delicate beauty of ballet's dearest tradition, with harsher tones brought on by our sadness for the loss of man's relationship with nature. The evening will also include works by ALB Artists: Erika Keller, Kayla Armgardt, Lindsay Johnson, Allie Hutchins, Valerie Mae Browne, and Analia Farfan. Each piece a stunning testimony to skill and sensitivity.