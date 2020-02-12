About this show

An intimate encounter with our nation's immigration court system, The Courtroom follows Elizabeth Keathley, an immigrant from the Philippines who was married to a US citizen and came to this country in 2004 on a K3 Visa. After inadvertently registering to vote at the DMV in Bloomington, Illinois, receiving a voter registration card in the mail, and voting, her removal proceedings were set in motion. Her case began in Immigration Court and was eventually heard by the US Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. The Courtroom is performed entirely verbatim from court transcripts.