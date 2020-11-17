About this show

Please consider a donation of $25 or more per viewer. All donations will support the ongoing work of Red Bull Theater.

One of the Spanish Golden Age’s most accomplished female playwrights, Ana Caro presents a witty critique of society through the story of Leonor, a woman who sets out to find her one-time lover (Don Juan, naturally) and bring him to justice. The Courage to Right a Woman’s Wrongs is a comedy of wild intrigue and lively ingenuity in which Leonor crosses geographical boundaries and defies social expectations of gender in order to bring her fickle lover to justice and restore her lost honor.

This is a free event, but advance reservations are recommended. Make a reservation to receive a reminder with the link to the the performance on November 16.

This event will premiere LIVE at 7:30 PM EDT on Monday, November 16. A recording of the livestream will be available until 7:00 PM on Friday, November 20 EST – then it disappears.

For information about our interactive discussion with some of the artists involved and scholars Barbara Fuchs and Marta Albalá Pelegrín, visit here.