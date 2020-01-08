About this show

Created by the popular downtown musician-storyteller duo James & Jerome, and developed with and directed by Annie Tippe.

In their most recent experiment with live storytelling and music, as well their first time working with an ensemble of musicians and performers, James & Jerome create an original movie that plays only inside the audience's minds. This live "movie" is an international melodrama about the triangular friendship (and sometimes enemyship) between a Colombian-born Mexican-raised pop-ranchera star, her teenage son, and a Palestinian-born Jordanian-raised owner of a chess shop in Greenwich Village. The Conversationalists is experienced at once as a theater piece, a concert, a radio play, a night of storytelling, and a movie dreamed together.