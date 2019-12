About this show

Ebenezer Scrooge is the literal worst. And it's going to take some serious fabulosity to turn this ChristMESS in to a ChristYAS. Can three otherworldly spectres show this humbug the true meaning of Christmas?

The iconic Dickens ghost story of Christmas gets turned on its head in this inclusive, timely adaptation of the classic that explores what it means to walk among your fellow humans regardless of how they look and who they love.