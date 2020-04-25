About this show

World Premiere

Meet Sarah. She's funny. She's dirty. She's 10. And she's got a secret that you'll never guess (unless you read the title).

The Bedwetter will feature Ashley Blanchet (Frozen), Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show), Sami Bray (School of Rock), Rick Crom (HBO's Divorce), Zoe Glick (Frozen), Darren Goldstein (Continuity), Taylor Paige Henderson (Off-Broadway debut), Tony Award winner Linda Lavin (Broadway Bound, Santa Clarita Diet), Charlotte MacLeod (Off-Broadway debut), Ellyn Marie Marsh (The Rose Tattoo), Charlie Pollock (Pretty Woman), and Emily Zimmerman (Off-Broadway debut).