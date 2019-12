About this show

Susanne Bartsch brings her nightlife magic to the McKittrick Hotel. Join us on Friday nights for an eclectic and eccentric cabaret extravaganza where a night at the opera collides with a burlesque circus for a high fashion madcap unforgettable entertainment experience. This late night show will feature an ever changing roster of NYC's most brilliant nightlife personalities. Bartschland Follies returns to The Club Car at The McKittrick Hotel.