About this show

Set in the modern era, Dionysus (God of wine and ecstasy) returns to his hometown in order to clear his mother's name and punish the insolent city for not allowing its citizens to worship him.

Classical Theatre of Harlem's interpretation is a lush and modern version of the classic Greek tragedy that tackles the ills of a culture obsessed with celebrity worship, social media and fear of the other, causing people to lose the ability to see the truth — that people in power are fallible…until it's far too late.

Starring Jason C. Brown as Dionysus and R.J. Foster as Pentheus.

This performance benefits the actors and artists involved, who will be receiving their standard rates for this limited digital run.