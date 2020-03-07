About this show

Three-time Drama Desk nominee Parallel Exit returns to NYC with a brand-new show.

Join us for an immersive audience experience featuring Joel Jeske in a solo comic performance as an artist, performer, and clown.

A creative force who "can get laughs simply by breathing" (New York Times), Jeske invites audiences to participate in a multimedia performance and visual art installation with himself as the character, creator, and subject. The production offers Jeskes signature treatment of art, physical comedy, and audience interaction in a work that subversively asks us what we choose to value and why.