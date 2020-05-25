About this show

Distinguished Concerts International New York honors our fallen heroes with a Memorial Day concert featuring patriotic, American works for chorus and orchestra. Drawing inspiration from the words of Henry David Thoreau and quoting "Simple Gifts," "Zion's Walls," and "Materna," The American Spirit by composer and conductor Mark Hayes combines stylistic, contemporary writing with a classical foundation. Pepper Choplin leads the choir and orchestra in original compositions. This performance will be webcast on the DCINY Facebook page.

Program:

MARK HAYES: The American Spirit

MARK HAYES: Credo for America (World Premiere)

The Music of Pepper Choplin