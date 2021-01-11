About this show

In 1821 — 40 years before the abolition of slavery, and 50 years before Black Americans earned the right to vote — two productions of Shakespeare's Richard III are on the rialto. One is presented by the African Company of New York, known for putting on plays in a downtown Manhattan theatre to which both Black and white audiences flocked. The other is helmed by Stephen Price, an uptown theater impresario who, fearful of the African Company's production, which is garnering large white audiences, manipulates the law and employs his privilege to shutter the competition. Shakespeare is the cultural battleground in this inventive, emotional, and energetic retelling of a pivotal moment in American theater history.