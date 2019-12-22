About this show

Drop that dreidel and hold on to your latkes! The Schlep Sisters are heating up the holidays with Hanukkah's Hottest Hebrew Hotties at The 13th Annual Menorah Horah! Celebrate eight dreidel-spinning nights of Hanukkah in one special evening of music, laughs, latkes, and burlesque.

The world-class Schlep Sisters — Minnie Tonka and Darlinda Just Darlinda — are joined by premier burlesque stars Varla Valour, Bastard Keith, Lydia Vengeance, the Goddess Pearlman, the Evil Hate Monkey & Cassandra Rosebeetle, with host Fancy Feast to keep you laughing until your candles burn out!

Plus DJ Momotaro, Madame Brassiere & Tallulah Talons

All that fun, for just a little gelt.