The 11th Annual New York Musical Improv Festival is a four-day festival celebrating the art of long-form musical improv comedy. This year's festival will feature over 300 musical comedy performers from across the US, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom improvising everything from the traditional musical theater fare to adrenaline-pumping rap battles and from rock concerts to bluegrass with a dash of sci-fi thrown in for good measure!

Now in its 11th year, NYMIF has featured Tony Award-winning performers, improvised cabarets, Sondheim to hip-hop, college teams, duo and solo shows, improvised musical versions of TV genres from Law & Order to Star Trek — plus the cast and band from Broadway's Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and members of Freestyle Love Supreme — both of which ran on Broadway!