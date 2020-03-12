About this show

The 10th Annual New York Musical Improv Festival will feature musical comedy performers from New York; Chicago; Los Angeles; Delray Beach, Florida; Denver; Austin, Texas; Boston; Cambridge, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Washington, DC; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City; San Francisco; San Diego; Minneapolis; Montreal; and Warsaw, Poland, improvising everything from coffeehouse-inspired musical duos to traditional musical theater fare to classic rock and Hamilton-esque historical "Hip-Hoperas!" Every piece of music, lyric, choreography, and dialogue is entirely made up on the spot!

Festival headliners include favorites such as Baby Wants Candy; powerhouse hip-hop team North Coast presenting Anybody: An Improvised Historical Hip-Hopera; dazzling improvisational vocalist Mikki Hommel; and beloved duo Your Love, Our Musical; plus the LGBTQ team Thank You for Coming Out, whose performance will benefit the organization RAINN.