About this show

Twenty-six artists collaborate to bring you a live, online song cycle called Swell, weaving together ten original, new music compositions by ten composers drawing from their personal histories as immigrants and children of immigrants. Hailing from Mexico, India, Israel, Japan, Trinidad, the Philippines, Russia, and Taiwan, the composers’ unique, surprising, and deeply human stories are expressed through voice, piano, cello, and violin.

This performance takes place online at HERE.org.